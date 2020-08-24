654,675 Shares in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.30% of Xperi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xperi by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Xperi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.53. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

