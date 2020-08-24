802,500 Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 802,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 301,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 220,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,518 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 97,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,451. The company has a market cap of $262.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

