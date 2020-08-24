8X8 PROTOCOL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.17 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $57.71 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006730 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000401 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

