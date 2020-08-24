AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $95.25 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.