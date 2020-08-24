AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

