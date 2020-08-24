Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.83 million and $185,084.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.05574759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ZBG, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Indodax, CoinBene, IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

