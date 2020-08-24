ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $34,848,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 50.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 23.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,671,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 312,203 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,740,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 293,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

ACIW opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.32. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.