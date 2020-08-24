Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor Sells 2,880 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $122,630.40.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 689,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,635. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 240,540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

