AdEx (ADX) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.05574759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

