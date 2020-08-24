Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $479.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.55 and its 200 day moving average is $380.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

