Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 656.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 12.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.50. 27,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,210. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $218.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

