Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $957.67.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,021.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,673.94, a PEG ratio of 3,665.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,004.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.40. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,107.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

