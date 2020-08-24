Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,522.1% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $210,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Guggenheim increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

