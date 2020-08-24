Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Aeron has a market cap of $1.04 million and $16,525.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.97 or 0.05782544 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014276 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.