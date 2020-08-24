Aeternity One Day Volume Hits $12.53 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinBene, DragonEX and HADAX. Aeternity has a total market cap of $69.58 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 364,614,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,793,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BigONE, Liqui, Crex24, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Zebpay, OOOBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, DragonEX, FCoin, Koinex, HADAX, BitMart, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bithumb, Mercatox, Binance, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

