AF Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 0.7% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

WFC traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,844,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668,934. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

