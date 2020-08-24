Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Argus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

