Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AAT opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

