Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1,626.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,748 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 99,037 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

PRSP stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

