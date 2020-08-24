Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 270.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,583,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 890,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

BWXT stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $1,445,268. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

