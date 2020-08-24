Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,568,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,179,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

PVH opened at $50.13 on Monday. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

