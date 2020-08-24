Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $120.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

