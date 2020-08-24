Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,126,000 after buying an additional 169,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,686,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

NYSE COO opened at $301.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.99 and its 200 day moving average is $302.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

