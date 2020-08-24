Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,232.88.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,209.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,062.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. AutoZone’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

