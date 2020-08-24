Aion Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Aion has a market cap of $68.61 million and $6.85 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.01727603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00150907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Liqui, RightBTC, BitForex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network, Koinex, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

