Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.38% of Air Transport Services Group worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

