Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,495,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,197,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,825,000 after acquiring an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter.

GLD traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,553,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852,648. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

