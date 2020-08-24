Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allovir in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Get Allovir alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $32.75 on Monday. Allovir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

In other Allovir news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Allovir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Allovir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allovir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.