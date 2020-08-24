Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,041 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Alphabet worth $2,065,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,589.63. 61,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,381.76. The company has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,597.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

