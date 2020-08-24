Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 849.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.78 on Monday, reaching $1,588.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,381.76. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,614.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

