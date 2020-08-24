Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,585.15. 1,280,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,078.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,380.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,608.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.