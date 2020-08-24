Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Okta by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $208.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.06. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

