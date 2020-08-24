Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,209 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 388,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after acquiring an additional 319,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

