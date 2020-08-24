Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0316 on Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 404,672,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,086,540 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

