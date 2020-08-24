American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

