American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 661,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,412 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,394,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,541,000 after buying an additional 248,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 314.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

AMH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,221. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

