AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Position Decreased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust makes up 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 503.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

