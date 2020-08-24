Amino Network Market Cap Achieves $144,511.68 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Amino Network has a total market cap of $144,511.68 and approximately $32,128.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.07 or 0.05698812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

