Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $111.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.