Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. Kadant reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

NYSE:KAI opened at $115.90 on Monday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadant by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.