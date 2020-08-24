Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.