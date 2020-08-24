Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Federated Hermes (FHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) recently:

8/4/2020 – Federated Hermes had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Federated Hermes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Federated Hermes had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Federated Hermes had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Federated Hermes was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/9/2020 – Federated Hermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 436,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Federated Hermes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

