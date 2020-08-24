ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 7,483.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 2.42% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $397,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of ANIP opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $384.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.45. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $80.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

