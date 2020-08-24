ANON Reaches Market Cap of $51,669.49 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market capitalization of $51,669.49 and $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00128744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.01725348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00191132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

