Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625,764 shares during the quarter. Antares Pharma makes up approximately 4.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 2.39% of Antares Pharma worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 171,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,566,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 538,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,176. Antares Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.50 million, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

