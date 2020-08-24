Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 158,642 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE:AIV opened at $35.17 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.