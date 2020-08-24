AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser Sells 5,865 Shares

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $997,988.40.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,641,062.50.

On Monday, July 20th, Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,411,722.68.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $105,280.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.59. 57,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.03 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $249,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in AppFolio by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

