Aragon Price Reaches $6.99 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $231.72 million and approximately $68.47 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $6.99 or 0.00059341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.80 or 0.05532114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

