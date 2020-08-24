Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.68% of Arcosa worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $45.73 on Monday. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

