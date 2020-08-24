Arionum One Day Volume Reaches $69,322.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $75,060.94 and approximately $69,322.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,776.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.03450477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.85 or 0.02469889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00526972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00797135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00691123 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058205 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

